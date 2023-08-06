Rosemary Garrish, Beaufort
Rosemary Garrish, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home in Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bradley Berthold, Sea Level
Bradley J. Berthold, 79 of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WEIYING LI, Peletier
Weiying Li, 53, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home. Weiying will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARY SETTER HOSFORD, Connecticut
Mary Setter Hosford, 95, originally of Hartford, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Trent in New Bern, North Carolina. The family would like to express our great thanks for the caring professionals at this facility.
