Sue Ellen Morton Cauley, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Cardinal Hospice Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th, at First Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor James Bradley. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Sue was born on March 27, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late John and Ellen Morton. She grew up in this beautiful town and later studied to become a hairdresser. Sue met the love of her life, Maurice, and shared wonderful memories with him. They married on December 16, 1982, spending over 41 years together.
She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City, where she thoroughly enjoyed playing piano for the congregation.
Spending time on a cruise ship was her idea of a fun vacation with her husband by her side. When you met Sue, she left a lasting impression. Her love for life and the people she met will be felt in the hearts of all she touched.
Those left to treasure her memory are her husband of 41 years, Maurice Cauley of Morehead City; son, Cameron Pittman of Morehead City; and her favorite cat, Lucy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Pittman, and her brother, Jimmy Morton.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.