Theodora Ellen Horwath (McShane) Vaughan, 78, formerly of Morehead City, was born in Torrington, CT on August 2,1943 and died in Louisville, KY on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Tedi was passionate about the arts, music, and education, working for non-profit organizations in Louisville, KY: The Greater Louisville Fund for the Arts, The Louisville Science Center, and the University of Louisville School of Music. She graduated from U of L with undergraduate degrees in art history and oil painting with Honors, completing 29 hours on her master’s degree in art history. She was a member of the 1992 Leadership Ky Class.
She worked for the Institute of Cultural Affairs, Chicago, IL, doing small town community development programs across Kentucky, as well as replicable and sustainable projects for villages worldwide to provide running water from nearby mountains for drinking, agriculture and animals. She was able to travel extensively to 37 countries and lived in Japan for a time.
Tedi will miss much here: the sun, ocean, beaches, boat trips, the group of 40 parties and park BBQ cookouts, singing the Messiah, church with the Stories (Pat and Ray), fresh fish, Coastal Playhouse, a Tony’s hush puppy, Mr. Davis’ shrimp truck, Laura Piner’s art gallery, El’s Drive In’s “Shrimp Burger”, but most of all Tedi will miss the wonderful friends!
Tedi is survived by her children, Melissa Anne McShane and Michael Houston McShane (Lesley), Melissa’s daughter, Shelley Anne Buth (Dylan), great-grandson Harrison Carter Buth, Michael’s son, Ian Houston McShane all of Louisville, KY and daughter, Catherine Dunning McShane of Los Angeles, CA. Brothers, Peter David Horwath (Lin) of Louisville, KY and Jeffrey Michael Horwath (Theresa) and nephew Tyler Jeffrey Horwath of CT.
She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore “Ted” Martin Horwath and Shirley Irene Scanlon, both formerly of Morehead City, and brother, Timothy Edward Horwath.
Tedi will be celebrated in a private ceremony.
