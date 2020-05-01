Alfred Lloyd Staton, 75, of Wake Forest, a native of Carteret County passed peacefully from this earth Monday, April 27, 2020, at home.
A dual memorial service will be held for Lloyd and Joyce Staton at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chapel of Montlawn Funeral Home, in Raleigh.
Lloyd graduated from Beaufort High School, class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and went on to work in logistics and engineering at the Naval Aircraft Rework/Refit Facility aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He retired after 30 years of federal service.
A native of Carteret County, Lloyd loved beach music, saltwater, stewed hard crabs and collards. He was happiest spending time with his family exploring the beaches and waters of the Crystal Coast. He liked to remind his family to be thankful by saying, “Every day is a holiday and every meal is a feast.”
Lloyd spent his senior years in Wake County where he enjoyed working in his yard, refinishing furniture, quilting, flying hobby aircraft and tinkering with model trains. Lloyd maintained a strong Christian faith throughout his life and loved to loudly sing his praises to the Lord from hymnals at church.
Lloyd was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Lloyd is survived by his only child, Johanna Moore Staton Wagner and husband David of South Carolina; three granddaughters, Cassandra Lane of Tennessee, Pamela Lynn of North Carolina and Hannah Lorrayn of South Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Kyle Alexander, A.J., Chase Jordan, Walker Lee, Sarah and Bethany Faith; one nephew, Charles Staton of Tennessee; and a great niece-in-law, Rachel Lowery of North Carolina.
Lloyd was preceeded in death by his daddy, Lt. Cmdr. John Moore Staton Sr.; his mama, Mattie Pauline Gutherie Staton; his loving wife of 30 years, Joyce Marshall Staton; and his childhood best friend, Capt. Michael J. Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to MSA Medi Home Health & Hospice, 665 Carver Drive Suite B, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Arrangements are by Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh. Condolences may be sent to the family at 535 Brookwood Pointe Place #712, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
