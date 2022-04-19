Alice Marie “Lady Bug” Freeman Cashwell, of Marshallberg, and formerly of Cumberland County, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on Valentine’s Day 1970 to the late Melvin Jay Freeman and Sarah McDaniel Freeman of Wade, NC.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 3pm at Southview Baptist Church, 4089 Elk Road, Hope Mills, NC. Visitation will follow the service in the church’s Family Life Center.
Alice was a 1988 graduate of Cape Fear High School and a 1992 graduate of Methodist College where she studied music which was her passion. She served many years in music ministry as a staff member at Cumberland Baptist, Southview Baptist, and Lebanon Baptist churches. Additionally, she was a piano and voice instructor for many years having taught at her home studio, Snyder Music Academy, and TEMPO Arts Institute. In recent years, she moved to her seaside home on the Crystal Coast and became the Music Teacher at Beaufort Elementary School. She adored her job and had a special connection with her students and coworkers.
Alice, encouraged by her younger daughter, fell in love with theater in her later years and was cast in lead roles in ”9 to 5: The Musical” at Benson Little Theatre and “Oklahoma!” at Carteret Community Theater. She loved the stage, but she also enjoyed helping behind the scenes when called upon to do so.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of more than 31 years, David Britt Cashwell, and her two daughters who were the lights of her life, Haven Joleigh Cashwell and Alicen Nicole Cashwell. Additional survivors include sisters Beth Hobbs (Greg), Faye Maddocks, and Deborah Welker; a special niece who was more like a sister, Christie Hall; nephews David Norris, Jr., Eric Norris, and Austin Norris; nieces Becky Graves, Jackie Montgomery, Becky Peterson, Jessica Rivera, and Stephanie Wilson; several great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and special friends.
In addition to her daddy, Melvin, and her mother, Sarah, Alice was preceded in death by her father, Emory Holden, a brother, Walter Holden, and a sister, Sandra Dugan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church in Alice’s memory. Please notate that it is for the roof replacement and mail to: Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.