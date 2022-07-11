Walter John Ayres, 75 of Hubert, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Seaside Memorial Park, with Funeral Honors by the US Army.
Mr. Ayres served in the US Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ayres of the home; daughter, Tammy Susan Ayres of Hubert and son, Kenneth Scott Ayres of Hubert; sister-in-law, Charlene Carr of Hubert; brother-in-law, William Carr; and his niece Amberlynn Carr of Hubert.
Mr. Ayres in preceded in death by his parents, Walter Edmond and Elsie Mae Ayres.
The family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
