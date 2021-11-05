Otis D. Nelson, 79, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Otis was born on November 30, 1941, in Davis, North Carolina, to the late Bradford and Beulah Nelson, 8 of 14 children. Working in multiple occupations, he worked in the dredge boat industry, was an accomplished commercial fisherman, and was a Trawler Captain for numerous years. This included assisting in ferrying trawlers to the country of Nigeria to teach them how to shrimp.
Known for his outgoing, caring and giving traits, Otis loved everyone and made all feel welcome with his friendly personality and never met a stranger. Otis’ love for the Lord was evident to all who knew him, and his life was an example of Christ’s love. As a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, Otis loved his church family and the fellowship with believers. He enjoyed Christian music and always had a song in his heart. Always one to look sharp, he had a keen sense of fashion and enjoyed dressing up.
With a great appreciation for the outdoors, Otis could often be found sitting on the phizer (porch) enjoying the nature around him and offering a smile and wave to all who passed by. Nothing however was more enjoyable for Otis than spending time with his family who all held a special place in his heart.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Lasko of West Virginia and Meda Ann Bunting of Vanceboro; son, Otis “Jackie” Nelson Jr. and wife Mary of West Virginia; stepdaughters, Dawn Guthrie of Harkers Island and Lori Merkley and husband Todd of Davis; stepson, Kenny Chadwick and wife Ann of Gloucester; sisters, Linda Rose of Morehead City, Carolyn Lawrence of Harkers Island, and Stella Guthrie and husband Marvin of Beaufort; brothers, Bradford Nelson Jr. of Morehead City, Anthony Nelson Sr. and wife Louella of Harkers Island, and Willis Nelson Sr. and wife Karen of Harkers Island; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 2006, Corinne Nelson; stepdaughter, Rhonda Jordan; sisters, Esther Rose, Roma Nelson, and Jean Carroll Nelson; and brothers, Therman Nelson, Rudolph Nelson, Sherman Nelson, and George Nelson.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
