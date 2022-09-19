David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC.
With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of William “David” Fulcher. The second born son to Ray & Gloria Fulcher, David was born November 13, 1964. David arrived in the world just seventeen months after his brother Philip. It’s been said that timing is everything and growing up in the 60’s and 70’s was David’s time.
Before receiving a genetic lung disease diagnosis of Alpha 1, David would be out in a skiff with his father working in Core Sound often clamming and oystering. The hours he spent at Don’s Grill at Morris Marina are unknown, but it’s safe to say it was his favorite hangout spot.
His hometown of Atlantic was where he desired to be with his family. He remained dedicated to his parents and brother, Philip until their untimely passing together in the home that they shared. David cherished old family recipe boxes and enjoyed being in the kitchen and watching TV. He had mastered his grandmother’s chocolate pie recipe and a baked ham along with local seafood were some of his favorites.
David is survived by his Aunt Joyce Fulcher of Atlantic.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to David’s home health care team over the years and to his friends and others who may have shown care and concern for him.
A memorial service will be held at the Atlantic Community Cemetery on September 24th at 2:00. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Atlantic Civic & Beautification Committee, PO Box 29, Atlantic, NC 28511, Carteret County Crime Stoppers, PO Box 1041, Newport, NC 28570, or the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, PO Box 20049, Raleigh, NC 27619.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
