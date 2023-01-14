CAROLYN ANN MILLS, Newport
Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims.
Charles Kirk, Beaufort
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church. He was born December 26, 1961, in Beaufort, NC to William Henry and Bonnie Louise Robinson Kirk.
ERICA HANING LEWIS, Morehead City
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Phillip and Linda Haning. She was a graduate of West Carteret High School with the Class of 1995 and went on to further her education at Carteret Community College.
CAPTAIN DEWEY W. WILLIS JR., Newport
Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
