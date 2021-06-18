Thomas Neal Robinson, 59, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, in Stacy.
His viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church in Atlantic.
He was born May 12, 1968, at Sea Level Hospital in Sea Level to Roy Lawrence and Julia Kelly Robinson. Thomas was the youngest of four siblings. He enjoyed working on the water.
Thomas is survived by his brothers, Roy “Larry” Lawrence Robinson of New Jersey and Edwin Biddle Robinson and wife Elaine of Beaufort; a niece, Renee Dudley of Morehead City; nephews, Christopher Lawrence Robinson, Corey Tyler Robinson and Aaron Robinson; and aunt, Margie Mann of Beaufort; special nephew, Bobby Nelson; and extended family.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Kelly Robinson; and grandparents, Clyde and Thomas Kelly and Gladys and Pete Pogera.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
