BERNICE G. REYNOLDS, Salter Path
Bernice G. Reynolds, 91, of Salter Path, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, April 24th at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas and Rev. Gene Bruton.
NICHOLAS "NICK" GRDINIC, Bogue
Nicholas “Nick’ Grdinic, 91, of Bogue, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 25th, at Broad Creek Church of God, 394 Broad Creek Loop Rd., Newport, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.