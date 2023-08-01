George Victor Smith, aka “Vic”, 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Vic was born and raised in Beaufort, NC, residing in the “Smith House” on Ann Street in downtown Beaufort. In his youth, he enjoyed spending time with his nephews and cherished memories of those moments spent fishing and exploring the banks.
Vic retired from the Carolina Telephone Company/Sprint after 35 years of service in Carteret County. He also volunteered for over 30 years with Beaufort Fire & Rescue Departments.
During his retirement years, Vic enjoyed riding his motorcycle and participating in Single Action Shooting Society events. He and his wife, Barbara, were active in donating food and resources to those in need, including the local food pantry and animal shelter. Vic loved animals and over the years he adopted several shelter animals, including an orange tabby cat, named Marvin, who lived to be over twenty years old. Vic also adopted his dogs, Faith, and Luna.
Vic is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith; daughters, Lisa Rider (Wes), and Nancy Smith (Keary Cunningham); stepdaughters, Jennie B. Starr (Rick), and Joanie Hudson (Greg); grandchildren, Leigh Ann Wade Hughes, Matthew Hargreaves, Amy C. Hargreaves, and Brittany Smith; great granddaughters, McCarleigh Stoops and Bella Smith; and a sister, Mary “Rosie” Capps.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
