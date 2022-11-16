Debbie Chadwick,Beaufort
Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC from 4 to 6pm. She leaves behind husband, Darrel Chadwick of Beaufort; daughter, Elaine Jones of Beaufort; two brothers, Johnny and wife, Evelyn Merriell of Pink Hill, and Jerry Merriell and wife, Tracy of Lumberton; and four grandchildren
PABLO GOMEZ JR., New Bern
Pablo Gomez Jr., 75, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at ECU Medical Center. His funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.