Tamara June Stanley, 49, of Hubert, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport with her family by her side.
Her celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She was born Oct. 11, 1971, in Jacksonville.
Since the day Tamara learned to talk, she always had a lot to say about everything and was not shy about sharing it. Even as a child she was funny. She saw life from a different perspective, was strong willed and lived by her convictions with no apologies. Politics fascinated her, and her counted cross-stitch looked real. Many hours were spent kayaking and picking up trash in the swamp. She had the ability to read people and was always a loyal friend. One of her last quotes was, “This didn’t go the way I planned it.” Tamara was an awesome daughter and her mother counts it a privilege to have been her mother for the short 49 years she her. She will live on in all her mother is.
She is survived by her mother, June Stanley of Swansboro; and her very best friend, Laurie Frantz of Hubert.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Stanley; and her grandparents, Sam and Lois Meadows and Jim and Pearl Littleton.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, but remember who Tam was and she would love for you to take a kid fishing and remember to bring home a load of trash from the waterway.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
