Cocheese Shields, Greenville
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
Charles Hutton, Morehead City
Charles C. Hutton, Jr. passed away in his home in Morehead City on September 13, 2022 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Joanne Harper Hutton, as well as his daughters, Sharon Hutton Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lee Ann Hutton Peek of St. Mary’s, Georgia, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
JENNIFER TOWNSEND, Kinston
Jennifer Townsend, 38, of Kinston, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. Jennifer was born on August 15, 1984, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert and Barbara Townsend.
CAROL ERICKSON, Morehead City
Carol Erickson, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Cottages at Swansboro. Services for Carol will be private, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Carol was born on November 21, 1946, in Washington, DC, to the late James and Anne Hensely Veselik.
