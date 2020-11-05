Leslie Davis “LD” Springle Jr., 89, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Springle farm in Beaufort with Pastor David Phelps officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
After serving three years on various assignments and vessels, LD received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1954 as a radarman petty officer third class. LD continued serving his country by working at Naval Air Rework Facility for 27 years as a radar technician and later a supervisor until his retirement in 1974. He retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to pursue his lifelong passion for farming. He raised corn, soybeans, cabbage, wheat, tobacco and hogs. In 1987, he and sons, Bill and Ashton, began harvesting grain on Open Grounds Farm. They worked together harvesting until he retired from farming “full time” in 2009 at the age of 78. For the next 11 years, he farmed his garden and he happily gave his harvest to his many friends and family.
He was also an avid baseball fan having coached Little League, Babe Ruth and in the Carteret County Men’s Baseball League, serving as the coach of the Beaufort Birds. He coached and mentored hundreds of county ball players, building countless memories and lasting relationships. LD was also deeply involved in the N.C. Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Program, where he and his wife Barbara traveled to Oklahoma, New York City after 9/11, Kentucky, Virginia, Puerto Rico and many local areas affected by various disasters. LD was extremely devoted to his wife, three children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Whether it was on the baseball field, a church gathering or at a horse show arena, where he followed his only granddaughter, Kimberly, and her passion, LD was a family man down to the bone till the very end. He loved and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Willis Springle of Beaufort; sons, Bill Springle and Ashton Springle and wife Debbie, all of Beaufort; daughter, Susan Springle Earp and husband Jae of Beaufort; nine grandsons, Benjamin Springle and wife Kelly, Ethan Springle, Davis Springle and wife Samantha, Ryan Springle and wife Kristen, Stephen Earp and wife Dakota and Daniel Earp and wife Samantha, all of Beaufort, Aaron Springle of Morehead City and Noah Springle and Patrick Springle, both of Newport; granddaughter, Kimberly Earp of Beaufort; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Springle, Camden Springle and Julia Renae Earp, all of Beaufort and Nathan Springle of Morehead City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Blanche Springle; one brother, Brian Springle; and four sisters, Mildred Sewell, Jean Williams, Lucille Pake and Pat Russell.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the Springle farm around the “Old Oak Tree."
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
