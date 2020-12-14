Jimmy Jones Riggs, 76, of Peletier, died Sunday, Dec. 13 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
