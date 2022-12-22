Karen Sawyer passed away peacefully on her 60th birthday, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, with her daughter by her side.
Karen was born at Morehead City Hospital and grew up in Beaufort. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She graduated from ECHS, class of 1981. She continued her education at East Carolina University, where she graduated with a degree in teaching exceptional children. She worked at Newport Developmental Center and also Morehead City Elementary. She loved her job and was devoted to her students.
In her later years she had time to enjoy other passions. She spent a lot of time in her garden, and she had a very green thumb. She enjoyed playing the piano and she could play anything by ear. Music brought her a lot of joy. She also loved reading a good book.
In 2011, she found something she was most passionate about when she became a grandmother. She will be missed more than words can say. She loved her family and was loved deeply. She was a remarkable woman, a loving sister, a true friend, a beautiful soul and a mother that only dreams are made of. She put those she loved before herself and left us with so many wonderful memories and stories to tell and tell again.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Karen would want you to help the schools in our area. There are many students that aren't able to buy supplies. On the school’s website there are supply lists.
She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey O’Neal, brother, Thomas Owens, sister, Kim (Jeff) McIntyre, granddaughter, Lavinia O’Neal, Niece, Amanda (Sonny) Davis, and great-niece, Mary Katherine Davis. In addition, Karen was blessed with a loving family of aunts, uncles and lots of cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lavinia Owens, and her brother, Charles Preston "Buddy" Owens.
Until we meet again, Mama, I am going to miss you...and just remember, "Nobody loves you like I do".
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
