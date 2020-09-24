The Rev. William B. “Billy” Morning, 63, of Newport, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home following a courageous two-year battle with adenocarcinoma.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jack Mumford. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
From the first day of his incurable cancer diagnosis, he told family and his doctors, “God’s got this.” His faith never faltered or wavered, even until the end.
Billy was born Feb. 8, 1957, in Beaufort to the late Claude and Gwendolyn Morning. He had a strong faith in the Lord, which led him to become an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene. In his early years, he enjoyed being a volunteer fireman. More recently, he worked at Bally Refrigeration as a refrigeration technician.
He is survived by his daughter, Coston Lynn Daugherty and husband Mark of Clarksville, Tenn.; sister, Bessie Ruth Kelly and husband Clyde of Spokane, Wash.; brother, Chris Morning and wife Mary of Havelock; three grandchildren, Leighton, Aislinn and Ellison; and his beloved buddy, Yoda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Billy had many “angels on earth” who made sure he was taken care of. Those include his cousin, Tommy and wife Cindy, and cousins Helen, Mary Beth, Nancy Lee and Niki. His close friends, John Eubanks along with Bryan and Jo Mathis, also provided invaluable support. There are so many more family and friends that kept faith and offered support, and the family is grateful. A special thank you is sent to Dr. Loynes and the wonderful staff at Carteret Health Care Raab Oncology for their excellent care and concern.
“My unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed.” Isaiah 54:10
“God’s got this.”
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
