JESSIE RUTH MCELHANEY, Morehead City
Jessie Ruth McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ASHLEY EDWARD TAYLOR, Bogue
Ashley Edward Taylor, 80, of Bogue, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary and funeral arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDWARD HAZARD GARDINER, Newport
Edward Gardiner, 80, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
STANTON "JERRY" SKALLERUD, Newport
Stanton "Jerry" Skallerud Jr., 80, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 29, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as a reception following. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Teresa Gillikin
Teresa Gillikin, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
James Daniels, Ft. Myers
James M. Daniels, 102, Fort Myers Florida previously of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022at HealthPark Medical Center Fort Meyers, Florida. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrook.net Arrangements by Noe -Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Doreen Warner, Beaufort
Doreen Warner of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.