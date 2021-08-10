Carol Savin Jones, 68, of Swansboro, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
There will be no service.
Carol was born on July 31, 1953 to Howard and Eleanor Savin in West Chester, PA. She loved crafting and was a “Hobby-Lobby extraordinaire.” Carol will be remembered as a good mama and Grandma Carol.
Carol is survived by her three sons, Butch Trigleth, Bobby Trigleth and wife Jessica, and William Trigleth; two sisters, Sandra Ray and Mary Beth Sellers; one brother, Richard Savin; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Beverly Cooney.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
