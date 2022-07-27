Teresa Gillikin
Teresa Gillikin, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Robert King, Havelock
Robert Wayne King, 74, of Havelock, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks@noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Cheryl Parker, Havelock
Cheryl Parker, 64, of Havelock, passed Monday, July 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending are this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks@noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe- Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Francis Gromadzki, Williston
Francis “Frank” Richard Gromadzki, 84, of Williston, passed away Monday July 25, 2022, at his home. Interment of his remains will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. He served as a Tank Operator in the U.S. Army for 6 years, before embarking on his career as a Union Carpenter in New York City a position he held for 36 years. He was also a member of Laurelei Masonic Lodge in Tuxedo, NY. In his free time,
STANTON "JERRY" SKALLERUD, Newport
Stanton "Jerry" Skallerud Jr., 80, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 29, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as a reception following.
DOLORES CLARK, Newport
Dolores Clark, 85, formerly of Newport, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Summerville, South Carolina. Her funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, August 1, at Community Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Billy Knox. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
ANNETTE SWAIN LEROUX, Morehead City
Annette Swain LeRoux, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Annette’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
HARRIET SALTER DAIL, Newport
Harriet Salter Dail, 79, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
