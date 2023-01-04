Buddy Letchworth, Newport
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Bennett
James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Croatan Ridge. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Patterson, Beaufort
James Patterson, 64, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BARBARA BASS, Morehead City
Barbara Bass, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PHYLLIS MARIE BURT, Rogers, Arkansas
Phyllis Marie Burt, 86, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Phyllis was born on February 20, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to the late Clarence and Mary Houston.
BRIAN LEE CLYMER, Morehead City
Brian Lee Clymer, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date. Brian was born on May 3, 1961, in Reidsville, North Carolina, to Douglas and Dorothy Clymer.
DOROTHY FAYE GILLIKIN, Otway
Dorothy Faye Gillikin, 79, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 7th at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor William O’Neal and Pastor Manley Rose Jr.
