John Charles Winfree peacefully left his family on this earth to be reunited with his heavenly family on March 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Charles was born February 7, 1974, in Rockingham County, NC. He proved to be quite mechanically minded and was gifted with an artistic ability. As he loved nature and being outside, Charles particularly enjoyed working for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. His mind never faltered, and most were amazed at his being able to recall events that happened decades ago in exacting detail. After being told he had less than a year to live, Charles moved in 2015 to Emerald Isle, NC, a place that held many fond memories for him of times together with family. True to his nature, determination and strength, he was blessed with years of new experiences and friendships there as well as reflection and acceptance. Even though his life was shadowed by 30 years of his progressive illness, he loved the Lord and was very grateful for his family.
Charles joins his loving parents, Erline and Herman Winfree.
He is survived by his sons, Landon and Lucas Winfree of Benson, NC; his sisters, Tyra Paschal (husband, Jerry) and Beverly Banaszak (husband, Jack); brother Charles Herman “Chuck” Winfree, all of Greensboro, NC; six nieces, a nephew, two aunts, an uncle, and many cousins.
The family wants to thank all of the caring staff, volunteers and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC who cared for Charles during his final days. Finally, we want to thank his amazing friend and “adopted uncle,” Phil Kirkland, who was instrumental in his care and well-being in Emerald Isle and was such a blessing to the family. We will never forget his kindness and compassion.
In keeping with his wishes, a Celebration of Life to remember Charles will be held on April 1 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, 201 Professional Circle, Morehead City, NC at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A family service will be held in Summerfield, NC at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.noebrooks.net/obituary/John-Winfree.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570 or to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 789, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
