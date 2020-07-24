Lendell Gail Murray, 59, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Chesapeake, Va.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Bishop Donald Crooms officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Cemetery in Beaufort.
She was member of Faith Tabernacle of Praise and became an ordained minister in 2005.
She is survived by her two sons, Kirston Murray and fiancée Melissa Young of Chesapeake, Va. and Keenan Murray of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren; brother, Wendell Murray of Beaufort; and two sisters, Judy Reels and Christine Murrell, both of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Wallace; and mother, Ruth Murray.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
