Lois Irene Goodwin, 95, of Cedar Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service, with Eastern Star Rites, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton, Pastor Nelson Koonce, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, and Pastor Kevin Stott. Interment will follow at the Oscar Goodwin Cemetery on Cedar Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Lois was born on August 8, 1927, to the late Lewis and Julia Goodwin. Born and raised on her beloved Cedar Island, Lois was proud of the fact that she was the oldest woman on the Island. Her dedication to the Lord was evident through her daily example and through her long-time membership at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church. Lois also belonged to the Easter Star Chapter 128 where she and the other women worked together to enrich the lives of others through religious, charitable, and educational purposes. Her legacy will be cherished by her family who treasured her as a loving mother and caring grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Violet Daniels and husband Jimmy of Cedar Island; sons, Charlie Swindell Goodwin Jr. of New Bern and Lonnie Goodwin and wife Annette of Cedar Island; grandchildren, Tina Tatro and companion Randy Skinner, Jason Tatro, Christopher Tatro, Loni Marie Doshier and husband Brandon, and Michael Corey Goodwin and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, James Mack Doshier, Lindsay Goodwin, George Easton Goodwin, Benjamin Oliver Goodwin, Charlotte Jane Goodwin, Allison Louise Skinner, and Sophia Rose Skinner; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Swindell Goodwin; sister, Mildred Brant; and brother, Alvin Goodwin.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, 621 Lola Rd., Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
