Noah E. Rowe, 93, of Sea Gate, formerly of Clarksburg, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his family’s home in Carolina Pines.
Mr. Rowe will be laid to rest at Grafton National Cemetery in West Virginia at a later date.
Noah was born June 3, 1927, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Frank and Carrie Rowe. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and retired as a staff sergeant. As a true American hero, he fought in World War II and the Korean Conflict, where he earned a Bronze Star and was a Silver Star recipient. In his mind however, the most important detail of his military career was being able to assist with finding his brother, who had been captured during the Korean Conflict. Noah joined his brother’s platoon and was able to assist in his rescue.
After retirement, he served as head of security at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Gerda, moved to Sea Gate, where they lived for 15 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Carrie Virginia Rowe of New Bern and Sylvia Grapposonno of Augsburg, Germany; stepson, Heiner Demme and wife Patsy of Florida; granddaughters, Marisa Grapposonno and Kathy Demme; grandsons, Joshua Rowe, Matteo Grapposonno and Stephen Demme; and great-grandchildren, Peter and Hannah.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gerda Rowe, who passed away in 2016; sisters, Lola Ellen Smith, Neiba Balle Lynch and Margaret Melinda Ford; and brothers, Bacel Clifton Rowe and Frank William Lewis Rowe.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.