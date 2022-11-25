Joan Joyce Ferebee, 85, of Swansboro, died Saturday, November 19, 2022.
She was born on January 23, 1937, to the late Harold “Sonny” Valentine Joyce and Cammie Parker Joyce of Richmond, Virginia.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, George “Pete” Shelton Ferebee. She is also survived by her children, daughter, Elaine Ferebee Osburn (Herb); son, George “Petey” Shelton Ferebee, Jr. (Karen); and son, Michael Winn Ferebee (Rhonda).
She was also the devoted “Mimi” to seven grandchildren, Cammie Osburn Vaughan (Brackett), Herbert Booker Osburn, Jr. (Emily), Anne Ferebee Short (Justin), Samuel Watkins Ferebee (Jillian), William Parker Ferebee (Lydia), Jill Ferebee Howard (Tyler), and Claire Ferebee Kelley (Trevor); and 12 great-grandchildren, J.B, Parker and Averil Vaughan, Susannah and Louisa Osburn, Hudson and Clark Short, Jamie and Sadie Ferebee, Parker and Ella Ferebee, and Blythe Howard.
Joan loved traveling and was able to visit all 50 states as well as trips to many other countries during her lifetime. She loved her family greatly and will be fondly remembered for her ability to focus on each and every family member with her wholehearted attention.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.