David Lee Pittman, 68, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
There will be no service.
Davis was born in Morehead City to the late Berlon and Mary Pittman. He spent many hours on the water working as a commercial fisherman all his life.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jean Pittman of the home; daughters, Robyn Ricard of Havelock and Melissa Ricard of Georgia; son, Cameron Lee Pittman of Morehead City; brother, Steven Pittman of Havelock; sisters, Rita Mae Pittman of Morehead City and Carolyn Ann Riveria of Beaufort; grandchildren, Karina and Jonathon Simmons of Havelock; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Lee Pittman.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
