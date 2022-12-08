Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC, with Elmore Curtis Sr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
Elmore graduated from West Carteret High School in 1997. Upon graduating, he made the decision to begin a career in the U.S. Army. He entered active-duty service in the U.S. Army in 1997 serving in units from the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment at the US Army National Training Center in California, The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and units in Germany as a Combat Medic. He was a graduate of the U.S Army Primary Leadership Development Course and the Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course. During his career, he was deployed while serving his country once for operations in Kosovo, two times to Iraq, and two times to Afghanistan, receiving the Combat Medical Badge and the Combat Action Badge ending his 14-year career in 2011 after leaving the U.S. Army. He is remembered for his kind and giving heart, his love of cookouts, and laughing and enjoying time with his family.
Elmore is survived by his parents, Janet and Elmore Curtis Sr. of Newport, NC; grandmother, Emma Curtis of Morehead City, NC; three children, Taishauna M. Curtis of Washington D.C., Mercedes O. Curtis of Greenville, NC, and Dejaney A. Curtis of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; two grandchildren, My Laune Smith and Cam'Reigh Little; two brothers, Darin Curtis (Rhonda) of Garner, NC and Timothy L. Curtis (Bethany) of Virginia Beach, VA; four aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elmore is preceded in death by three grandparents, Mamie B. Green, James H. Green, and Luther Curtis Sr.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
