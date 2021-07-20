Mr. Jesse Richard Leinthall, 77, of Havelock, crossed the bar to his heavenly home Sunday, July 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Mr. Leinthall was born August 23, 1943 to Mr. Homer Wallace Leinthall and Mrs. Jess Pagel Leinthall.
Mr. Leinthall had a 26-year military career in the United States Army as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW04). Proudly serving his country Mr. Leinthall received the following commendations: Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon-2, and Legion of Merit.
Upon retiring from the Military Mr. Leinthall loved to golf, fish, play with his dogs, work around the house and enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Richard loved to joke, be playful, and enjoyed living life to the fullest.
Mr. Leinthall is survived by his current wife, Mrs. Brenda Leinthall; his sons, Richard Paul Leinthall and wife, Kristie H. Leinthall and James Patrick Leinthall and wife, Mrs. Julia Leinthall; and his stepchildren, Mrs. Belinda Daniel and husband, Mr. Albert Daniel, Mrs. Carla Campbell and husband Mr. Rick Campbell, Mr. Tony Small and wife Mrs. Jennifer Small.
Mr. Leinthall was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Irene Leinthall; and grandson, Brayden Daniel Leinthall.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
