Irene M. Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday evening June 13, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating, the family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
Irene was born April 11, 1927, in Fairfield County Connecticut, to Howard and Minnie Tremont Knapp, who preceded her in death.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she also volunteered in the St. James Thrift Store. She was a member of The United Methodist Women’s Circle and prior to moving to North Carolina, she taught first and second grade Sunday School for nine years in Connecticut. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide for ten years at the Danbury Pavilion Nursing Center where she was loved by all of her patients.
She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Austin Barts (Ray); David G. Austin, Alan R. Austin (Robin); grandchildren, Christopher, Randy, Brett, Amber, James, Amy and David. Additionally, she is survived by seven great grandchildren, and a sister Blanche Cerrone.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded by her husband Randy Austin and her son Randy Austin, Jr.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. James United Methodist Church CLC Building Fund P.O. Box 250 Newport, NC 28570
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
