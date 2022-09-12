Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
Debra loved her family, and they were her world. She loved the beach, and the ocean was her medication. You could find her on her days off on the water, she also loved riding in the woods and visiting her family in the mountains. She loved being a grandma, she was always doing something for the grandkids. Anyone who knew Debra knew that she didn't hold anything back. She will be missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service was at 2:00 p.m. Friday September 9, 2022, at Broad Creek Church of God with pastor Robby Strickland officiating. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Oscar Wagoner of the home; daughter, Tabitha Taylor and husband, Kenny of Newport; son, Oscar Jr and partner, Amy Cannon of Broad Creek; mother, Vencia Hunter Willis of Broad Creek; brother, Wilson Willis of Newport and wife, Lam; sister Linda Golden and husband, Homer of Broad Creek; sister, Loretta Taylor and husband, Timothy of Broad Creek; sister, Amanda Willis and wife, Megan of Broad Creek; 7 grandchildren, and one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, James Wilson Willis and brother Richard Wayne Willis
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St. Jude’s Children's Hospital in memory of Debra.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
