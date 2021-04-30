Laurie Moore Morris, 86, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Atlantic Community Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Terry McInnis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Laurie was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Atlantic to the late Herbert and Algia Morris. He worked faithfully as a survey technician with civil service and was heavily involved with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Most folks would smile at the fact that his favorite food was swamp turtle or, as some refer to it, snapping turtle.
Music was an important part of Laurie’s life. As an amateur musician, he could play almost any instrument and he loved to sing. Old hymns were his favorite, and singing for the older generation was a special delight for him. Singing with his friends, Melvin and Johnnie, were some of his happy memories. Laurie was a member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, where the congregations was blessed with his music ability.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Laurie Wayne Gillikin of Harkers Island and Jasa Renee Gaskill of Stacy; great-granddaughter, Eraka Renee Gaskill; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Laura Gillikin and Sheila Renee Morris; sisters, Claudia Marie Morris and Alberta Benjock; and brothers, Thomas Chadwick Morris and Herbert Morris Jr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.