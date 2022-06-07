Deborah Morton Willis, 69, of Gloucester, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, peacefully at home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Deborah was born on July 24, 1952, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Odell and Lorraine Morton. Known by many in our community, Deborah worked for the Carteret County School System as a Cafeteria Manager for over 30 years. It goes without saying that her love for cooking was enjoyed by all. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening and planting, her plants thrived with her amazing green thumb.
Deborah was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Morehead City. She will be affectionately remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Willis of the home; sons, Mark Morton and wife Tara of Morehead City and Daniel Willis of Morehead City; brother, Ronald Morton and wife Nancy of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Ashley Morton, Emilie Morton, Tristan Bowen and Brooklyn Morton; and furry friends, 3 dogs and 1 cat.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
