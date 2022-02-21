The world lost an amazing Southern lady when Annie Lou (Anne) Bobbitt Murphy, 94, of Morehead City peacefully transitioned on Feb. 16, 2022, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC.
She was born February 12, 1928, in Granville County, NC, to Josie Shore and Gladys Blackley Bobbitt, their only child. After her father died at age 33, Annie Lou and her mama made their home at the Bobbitt homeplace on the family’s 1847 Century Farm in Wilton.
Although Anne would treasure life on the coast, she always said that her true home was Granville County. There the Wilton community nurtured her, sharing rich stories of memorable people and their experiences, rooted in the land she held near and dear. Over the years, Anne poignantly wrote about her life; her collection, “My Stories,” is treasured by her daughters.
After graduating from Wilton High School, Anne attended East Carolina Teachers College (now University), training as a primary school educator. She graduated with a B.S. in Education and completed her practice teaching in Roanoke Rapids, NC.
While at East Carolina, she met and fell in love with fellow student Julian Ray Murphy, from Davis, NC, a returning WWII US Navy veteran and member of the US Air Force Reserve. They married in 1950, establishing a home in Morehead City. Julian retired as a management analyst at Cherry Point MCAS and Lt. Col., USAF Reserve.
Anne taught elementary school in Morehead for 16 years, most of which at Camp Glenn. She was so happy when her students, many now well into their sixties, would see her in town, exclaiming, “You were my favorite teacher. Ever!” Anne passed along her lifelong love of learning to her pupils and her daughters.
She dearly loved Julian, ever charming and handsome; she went “weak in the knees” the moment she saw him on campus. They were married for 38 years until his death in 1988. She loved their home filled with family antiques and her yard, where she worshipped mornings on her patio with her coffee, watching the birds, feeling the sun on her face and the breeze through the trees. Her nearby neighbors, Sean and Karen Ahern, Marcus and Sybil Innis, and John and Diane Poag, added much to her life on Fairway Road.
Anne was an intrepid traveler, fortunate to venture to New York for theatre, across Canada by rail, and tour Europe, often with her cherished women friends, the Mutual Admiration Society. A favorite destination was Mexico’s Riviera Maya with her daughters and son-in-law. She loved to tell about hot air ballooning in New Mexico, river cruising in France, and basking on beaches wherever and whenever she could.
A few of her favorite things? Going barefoot, Dixieland jazz, anything PBS, fresh flowers, tomato sandwiches, lump crabmeat panned in butter, turnip greens, El’s shrimp burgers, and Hwy 55’s hot dogs - extra onions!
Known for her sense of style, Anne was a true fashionista, with more than 60 hats in her many closets, along with too many pairs of “Fancy Pants” to count. She modeled for area fashion shows well into her eighties, and shopping in Beaufort was ‘retail therapy.’
Her cousin, the late Beth May of Raleigh, sparked her genuine love of genealogy. She was a proud member of the Jamestowne Society, Bridger Family Association, Fort Hancock DAR Chapter, Dames of the Court of Honor, and the Order of First Families of NC. A longtime member of the Beaufort Historic Association, Anne served as a docent for the annual Old Homes Tour.
Two words quickly come to mind in describing Anne Murphy - Steel Magnolia. She was a feminine lady who possessed grit and fortitude throughout good times and bad. Her sense of humor, adept conversation skills, and intelligence made being with her a pleasure. She remained interested and interesting,
Anne wrote, “I consider among my life’s greatest blessings: my mother, my husband and daughters, Banks United Methodist Church, and First United Methodist Church with special appreciation for Mrs. Darden Eure (now deceased). “
Anne leaves a legacy of deep appreciation for her maternal and paternal ancestors, Nature’s beauty, and God’s gift of life. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Julianne (Julie) Murphy of Hampton, VA, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Howell (husband James) of Morehead City, her cousin Ruth Bobbitt Parrot of Wilton, and sister-in-law Janice Murphy Fulcher of Davis, along with legions of friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26 at two o’clock in the afternoon at First United Methodist Church, Morehead City, Reverend Patrick Whaley, officiating. Because of COVID-19, the family requires all guests to wear masks; no reception will be held that day.
Interment will be at Banks United Methodist Church, Wilton, NC, Friday, March 4 at two o’clock in the afternoon with Reverend Ray Gooch officiating. Here four generations of Anne’s family and Julian lie at rest in the Bobbitt family plot, which is surrounded by her farm, Turner Trace.
A celebration of Anne’s life will follow (date to be announced) when family and friends can freely hug one another and share stories. Anyone wishing to contribute favorite memories about Anne is invited to write them down; they will be collected at both church services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC, 28557; Banks United Methodist Church, 2632 NC Highway 96, Franklinton, NC, 27525; or SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House Foundation, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC, 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all who loved Anne. She was rich beyond measure, blessed with her friendships. A woman of substance and grace, she will be sorely missed. Rest now.
“Death is to lose the earth you know for greater knowing;
To lose the life you have, for greater life;
To leave the friends you loved for greater loving;
To find a land more kind than home;
More large than earth.”
-- Thomas Wolfe, You Can’t Go Home Again
