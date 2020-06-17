Mary Rose Myers Lassiter, 77, of Newport, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her son’s home in Newport.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Severn United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by her three children, Bryan Lassiter, Becky Turner and Vickie Stephenson; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Edward and Lola Augustine Myers; brothers, Daniel Webster Myers and Marvin Edward Myers Jr.; and a sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial and condolences may be sent to Severn UMC, c/o Ellie Martin, P.O. Box 702, Severn, NC 27877.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Services Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
