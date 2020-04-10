Samuel Richard Curtis Riley, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Columbus, with complications from the novel coronavirus.
A memorial service is to be announced, most likely with a memorial in Parkersburg, W.Va., after the current pandemic has subsided. A stone will be placed in Evergreen Cemetery of South Parkersburg.
He was born March 9, 1983, in Parkersburg, W.Va.
He was the son of Richard “Rick” Riley of Belpre, Ohio, and the former Vickie Walton of Newport, both currently of Columbus, Ohio. He was the grandson of the late Harold and Helen Rector Riley and the late Vic and Aloma Hutton Walton.
He is survived by his brothers and their families, Jesse and Stephanie Riley and their children, Victoria, Lydia, Elizabeth and Henry of Portsmouth, Va., Evan and Alyssa Riley and their daughter Cora of Raleigh and William Riley of Columbus, Ohio; uncles and aunts, Joyce Riley Moody and husband Robert of Steubenville, Ohio, Patty Walton Rutz of Newport, Donovan Walton of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Gretchen Walton Rodriguez and husband Frank of Cherry Point; and several cousins in Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.
He studied at Ohio Valley University and was a student at the time of his death at The Ohio State University, studying geographic information systems. He was an ardent lover of culinary art, Asian culture, urban development, mapping, music (he played Spanish guitar), politics, computers and gaming. He struggled with epilepsy most of his adult life. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was a gentle giant of a man with the kindest nature, a friend to all. He loved his family dearly, and they loved and will miss him dearly. His thoughtfulness was as abundant as his love and his bear hugs.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to your local epilepsy foundation.
Arrangements are by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes in Columbus, Ohio.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.