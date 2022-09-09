Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett.
After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for 21 years, retiring as Machinery Technician Chief Petty Officer. His career in the Coast Guard took this small-town boy who loved spending time in the river to places he had never even heard of. He has certificates of accomplishment that mention things like ‘Passing the Top of the world’ by crossing the Arctic Circle, passing through the Locks of the Panama Canal (east to west) and across the Great Continental Divide. He circumnavigated the globe (twice!) and crossed the International Dateline on an icebreaker called the Eastwind as he headed toward the Antarctic. This doesn’t even begin to mention the countries he would see during the many ports of call.
At one point in 1960 he was stationed in Portland, ME where he met his wife Patricia, who would be by his side for 62 years. Soon after marrying, he and his new bride were assigned to a light keeping position at Nubble Light in York Beach, ME, the most prestigious and memorable of the many duty stations. While continuing assignments that moved them around New England, Danny and Dee Dee were born less than two years apart. The young family soon moved to be stationed in Key West, FL. After 4 years there, they would ultimately move back to his hometown of Swansboro in 1972. Shortly after arriving, he would be stationed in Thailand for 15 months during the Vietnam Conflict as his family settled into their new home. Upon his return, he spent the remainder of his Coast Guard career stationed at Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach where he retired in 1976.
He loved his hometown of Swansboro and could usually be found close by, make that, ‘very’ close by, usually ‘tinkering’ on many projects in his shed that more than likely, others had dropped off. He never refused to help someone in need and would even search out people that may need a helping hand. Although he was a man of few words and few expressions, there has always been a consensus that he had a great sense of humor.
He loved quietly and deeply, but was never shy to mention how crazy he was about his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Parkerton Midgett of the home; daughter, Denise “Dee Dee” Midgett of Swansboro; son, Daniel Midgett of Swansboro; grandchildren, Kristi Gradus and Andrew “Drew” Gradus and step grandson, Nick Gradus. Additional family: Lisa Larson, Keith Midgett (Liz), Deborah Midgett, Pamela Midgett Laws (Jeff), Peter Midgett (Donna), Brandon Midgett, Josh Laws, and Katy Laws. And many, many friends.
We would also like to thank 3HC Hospice for their care and respect.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Dennis, and James Midgett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 7101 Creedmoor Rd. #130, Raleigh, NC 27613 To honor “Kristi and Drew Gradus” https://give.cff.org/tribute/KRISTIANDDREW
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
