Molly Sparrow Mackey, 77, of Swansboro, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by daughters, Georgiana Daber of Hilton Head, S.C., Molly Anna Wilson of Matthews and Patrice Yanoschak of Raleigh; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sisters, Delores Sherrer of Chattanooga, Tenn., Karen Carrick of Roxboro and Treshcia Russell of Rougemont.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George J. Saitta; her second husband, James F. Mackey Jr.; and a brother, Ray Sparrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to cancer.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
