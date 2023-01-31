MARGIE S. WRIGHT, Cape Carteret
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, Beaufort
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort passed away Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, Newport
Mary Elizabeth Williams, 91, of Newport, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
