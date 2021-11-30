Jo Alice (Barber) Bastian, 86, of Newport, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
Jo was raised in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1953. After graduation Jo worked for Claude Nolan, Inc., White Truck Division for several years.
Jo married Lloyd A. Bastian, also of Jacksonville, FL in 1956. They lived in Jacksonville for several years. Lloyd was on The Jacksonville Police Dept. and later the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee, FL. Following Lloyd’s career during their 65 years of marriage, Jo moved the family to Atlanta, GA, Reston, VA, Ridgefield, CT, and Durham, NC before they retired in Newport, NC.
Jo is survived by Lloyd, who lives in Newport, NC and by their daughter, Dr. Lori Anne Bastian; their son-in-law, Dr. David Carl Steffens; and their two granddaughters, Eleanor Bastian Steffens and Catherine Grace Steffens. They make their home in Milford, CT. Jo is also survived by her sister, Betty Lou Collins, of Savannah, GA.
The Family extends their warmest thanks and appreciation to Carteret Health Care, and the Crystal Coast Hospice House for their outstanding care of Jo while in their care. Professional, sensitive and caring attention were given to Jo and the Family.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
