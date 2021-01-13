Mary Lynn Hamilton Thompson, 61, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service for Mary Lynn is at 2 p.m. Monday at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Hamilton. Friends are welcome to attend the service.
Mary Lynn was born Feb. 7, 1959, in Morehead City to the late Alvah and Margie Hamilton. Mary Lynn was known for her generosity, her compassionate heart and thoughtful sentiments always extended to those she loved. Her love of animals was extensive; there wasn’t a furry friend she didn’t dote on. Mary Lynn will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Thompson; daughter, Alicia Ann Pope and companion Jeff Judd of Charleston, S.C.; son, Bobby L. Dickson Jr. of Newport; sister, Ann Stevens of Newport; brother, John Hamilton and wife Jeanie Johnson Hamilton of Durham; grandchildren, Sarah Morgan Stambro, Rebecca Ann Pope and Conner Allen Pope; Danyel Warren, who she considered a daughter; and fury companions, Petey and Sandy.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
