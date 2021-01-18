Helen Perkins Edmundson McLean, 92, of Goldsboro, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home.
A service to celebrate Helen’s life is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Seymour Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Gerry Davis and the Rev. Charles Mosely officiating. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Helen was born in Wayne County Jan. 19, 1928, to the late Timothy Stanton Perkins and Ruth Cleveland Hooks Perkins. She was married for 28 years to the late Wilbert C. “Buck” Edmundson and has been married for 31 years to Thomas McLean.
Helen was a graduate of Hardbarger Business College and Atlantic Christian College. She received two master’s degrees from East Carolina University. Helen worked for Goldsboro Milling Co. for 15 years and retired from Wayne County Public Schools. She enjoyed the opportunities given to her by helping to impact the lives of so many students while serving as a teacher and guidance counselor. As an entrepreneur, Helen founded Edmundson Enterprises Inc. and was continuing to operate it with the help of her son, Eddie, until her death. They also proudly owned and operated Bogue View Beach Parks I and II at Atlantic Beach. Helen loved the beach, her loyal companion, Prince, but most of all her family.
Helen was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Goldsboro and, while living in Morehead City, attended First United Methodist Church. She had a large extended circle of family and friends, and they were all very special to her.
Her contagious smile and outgoing personality broke down barriers and opened doors to an exciting and fulfilled life. She was the life of the party. Raised as a Christian in the Rosewood community, Helen was always honest, respectful and to the point with her opinions. She will never be forgotten as she was surely one of a kind.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie Ray Edmundson and wife Parker of Goldsboro; grandson, Buck Edmundson and Kellen of Wilson; granddaughter, Rae Ann Edmundson Frederick and husband Jackson of Goldsboro; great-grandchildren, Buxon and Kanon Edmundson and Genevieve Frederick; and brother, Robert E. “Bob” Perkins. She is also survived by her six stepchildren, T.J., Kathy, Patty, Eileen, Dionna and Chris and their families.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Howard, Stanton and James; and sister, Marie.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Seymour Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at the home of Eddie and Parker Edmundson in the Rosewood community.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be given in her memory to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1608 E. Pine Street, Goldsboro, NC 27534, or to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.