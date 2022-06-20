Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Angela was born on July 21, 1975, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Earl and Margaret Swindell. Her carefree personality was appreciated by all, she would easily go with the flow and was always adaptable to the needs of others. Going to the mountains was one of her favorite get aways, where she enjoyed the amazing scenery. If you knew Angela, you knew that Chinese food was her absolute favorite, and it was rare to see her without a Dr. Pepper or A & W Root beer. Angela will be remembered a loving mother and proud grammy.
Those remaining to cherish her memory is her companion, Anthony Oxendine of Newport; her beautiful daughters, Amber Watts (Matt Jones) of Grimesland, Amanda Watts (Chad Hoff) of Oriental, and Hannah Watts (Jared Dail) of Pamlico; sister, Alison Huckaby (Michael) of Newport; brothers, Bryan Swindell (Robin) of Georgia and Scottie Swindell of Newport; step father, Walter Walrath of Texas; stepdaughters, Pauline Foster of Hornell, NY and Patricia Walrath of MN; and grandchildren, Maisie Rae and Gunnar Evan.
In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Peter Walrath.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
