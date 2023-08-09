Janet Hall Schaefer, 80, of Swansboro, passed away Monday, July 31st, 2023, at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City.
Janet was born November 1st, 1942, to the late Warren Ward Schaefer, and Inez Schaefer Lapke in Cumberland County, NC.
In her formative years she was known to be an avid tennis and golf player, who also enjoyed taking the skiff out to ride the waves.
She worked for 21 years as a Fiscal Administrative Assistant in the Science Department of the University of Connecticut. It was there she developed a close relationship, who became her best friend, Lois Heinz, who was working as an RN in cancer research at the University. Janet was also a huge fan of the UCONN Women’s Basketball team – Go Huskies!
After retirement Janet served as President and Treasurer of the River Reach Homeowners Association of Swansboro.
As a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville, and the First Baptist Church of Swansboro, every Christmas she would enthusiastically participate in the Angel Tree at the church to help those in need. Generous to a fault, she would also make substantial donations to social worker Elizabeth Clark, to help support many families through hardships and life’s tribulations.
Lover of all animals, she had the opportunity to hold a few near and dear to her heart. Her best buddy Sugar, who loved her unconditionally, along with her two other precious dogs, Dickens and Winnie, who wanted nothing more in life than to spend it with her.
Services will be held on August 15th at 11 am at the Cross Roads Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the building fund of the First Baptist Church of Swansboro, and general donations to the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville.
A special thank you to Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville and Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville for their support, compassion and service during this time.
