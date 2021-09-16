Nancy Sue West, 76, of Morehead City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
A funeral service for Sue is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Minister and son-in-law Don Giles will be officiating. Nephews Kenny Taylor, Bryan Taylor, Robert Price, Steve Price, Jackie Hoss, Tony Hoss, Charlie Hoss, David Sparks, Sammy Taylor, Andy Taylor, and Henry Payne, Jr. will serve as pallbearers.
The daughter of the late William and Anna Vaughn Taylor, Sue was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee, on May 8, 1945.
Sue was a member of Cherokee Church of Christ and Cherry Point Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Polly Mitchell Giles (Don); son, Joe Mitchell, Jr.; step-daughters, Carol West Whitley (Mike) and Sarah West McKittrick (Jordon); sister, Betty Price; brothers, Sam Taylor (Diana), Jeff Taylor (Diane) and Mike Taylor; sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor (widow of Raymond); brother-in-law, Paul B Mitchell, Jr (Geraldine); grandchildren, Bryson Henry Nelson and Bailey Nichole Nelson; and father of Polly and Joey, Joey Mitchell, Sr.; as well as many beloved Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Raymond Taylor, Peggy Hoss, Terry Taylor, Donny Taylor, Danny Taylor, Barbara Payne and Rosalee “Bootsie” Sparks.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 423-753-3821. Condolences may be sent to the West family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
