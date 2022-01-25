John Paul Gillikin, 57, of Maple Hill, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Vernon Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway.
John Paul was born on October 22, 1964, in Elkton, Maryland to Ellis Gray of Otway, NC and Eleanor Styron Gillikin, of Cedar Island, NC. John's parents moved around a bit and settled where he and his 4 siblings grew up and attended school in New Castle, Delaware. After John attended William Penn High School, he learned the trade and then worked as a successful electrician. Yearning the country life of his family roots that he loved so much, he then moved in 1989 back to Carteret County, North Carolina. It is here he met and married his one true love, Rosa Beckwith, and raised their greatest treasure, Levi. John loved fishing from the time he was a small boy. He would continue this passion and get out there and catch 'em up his whole life, along with his favorite fishing partner, Rosa. John enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He also enjoyed music, sports, his pets, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 32 years, Rosa Gillikin of Maple Hill, NC; son Levi Gillikin and wife Sandy of Morehead City, NC; brother, Jeffery Gillikin (wife Pamela) of South Carolina; and sisters Jeannie Mail (husband John), Jacqueline Cerminara (husband Nicholas), and Jessica Rodgers, all living in Delaware. John has 3 nieces and a nephew: Amanda Russell, Megan Pyle, Carrie Cerminara, and Nicholas Cerminara.
John was preceded in death by his beloved parents Ellis Gray Gillikin, and Eleanor Styron Gillikin. John made it well known that he wished to be placed to rest beside his daddy, and near his Grandmom Cleo under the big, beautiful, shady tree at the family cemetery in Otway, North Carolina.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.NoeBrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.