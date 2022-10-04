Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Albert Raymond Macklin of Newport, Andy Macklin of Newport; daughter, Pam Hanson (Johnny Burgess) of Morehead City; sister, Martha Jeanne Bryant of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Major Erika Mae Hanson, Major Aubry R. Hanson, Brandon Glen Macklin, and Josh Macklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wally Macklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC, 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
