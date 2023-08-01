George T. Martin, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27th, 2023, at his home in Peachtree Corners, GA, with his loving wife, Barbara, and son Benson by his side.
Mr. Martin was born November 3, 1937, in Beaufort, North Carolina. He was the second of three children born to the late George T. Martin, Sr., and the late Beatrice Martin. Growing up working on the family farm in Beaufort, North Carolina, George soon set his sights skyward and dreamed of becoming a pilot. Upon graduation from Beaufort High School in 1956, George attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; graduating with a degree in Psychology. His aviation aspirations were fulfilled when George was accepted into the United States Air Force in 1960. A veteran of the Vietnam War, George proudly served his country as an Aircraft Commander on the C-135 Stratolifter.
After completing his military service, George began a 32-year career as a pilot for Delta Air Lines. It was during this time that he met fellow crew member, Barbara Crowe, and were married soon afterwards. George retired from the airline industry in 1997 as a Captain on the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar aircraft. In 2000, George retired to Estero, Florida, where he was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs.
Surviving with his wife, Barbara Crowe Martin, is a son, Benson Martin (Silvia), of Peachtree Corners, GA; two grandsons, Cole & Luke Martin; a brother, Wilbur Charles Martin, of Gainesville, GA; a nephew, George Kirkman, of Beaufort, SC; a niece, Carol Kirkman, of Summerville, SC.
A sister, Mary Kirkman, preceded him in death.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Chattahoochee Country Club on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, 5pm-7pm, 3000 Club Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506. (www.chattahoocheecountryclub.com).
Memorial contributions may be made to Fragile First Foundation of Capstone Hospice, (www.capstonehospice.com), or Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.crowellbrothers.com.
